As if one sex tape wasn’t enough, “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Mimi Faust and Nikko Smith might be releasing a part two. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear the juicy details about the second tape. Plus, find out what new addition was allegedly added!

Juicy Details On Mimi Faust & Nikko Smith’s Second Sex Tape [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com