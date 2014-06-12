Gary With Da Tea reports people aren’t too happy with Jennifer Hudson. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why her Tony Awards performance has fans hating on her!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Did Jennifer Hudson Really Shade Lupita Nyong’o After Her Oscar Win?

RELATED: Watch Jennifer Hudson Show Off Her Sexy For Three Minutes

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Gets Ex-Friend Kicked Out Of People’s Choice Awards

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why People Are Hating On Jennifer Hudson [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com