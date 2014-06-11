Congratulations! Kelly Rowland Is Expecting Her First Child

Kelly Rowland just announced her pregnancy and the well-wishes are pouring in!

The singer and fitness guru posted the following adorable picture via Instagram and Twitter:

I’ll be stuntin like my daddy….. http://t.co/vOYHvDRBri — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) June 10, 2014

The buzz about Rowland’s pregnancy began to build steam after a photo began circulating of her glowing and rounder than usual.

Rowland and new hubby, her manager Tim Witherspoon, were married in a private ceremony in Costa Rica last month.

Beyonce, Solange and Tina Knowles flew to be a part of the joyous occasion right after the now infamous Met Gala, during which JAY Z and Solange had a highly publicized argument in the elevator.

Congrats to the happy couple!!

