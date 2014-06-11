Kelly Rowland just announced her pregnancy and the well-wishes are pouring in!
The singer and fitness guru posted the following adorable picture via Instagram and Twitter:
I’ll be stuntin like my daddy….. http://t.co/vOYHvDRBri
— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) June 10, 2014
The buzz about Rowland’s pregnancy began to build steam after a photo began circulating of her glowing and rounder than usual.
Rowland and new hubby, her manager Tim Witherspoon, were married in a private ceremony in Costa Rica last month.
SEE ALSO: Congratulations! Lil Kim Gives Birth To Girl, Royal Reign
Beyonce, Solange and Tina Knowles flew to be a part of the joyous occasion right after the now infamous Met Gala, during which JAY Z and Solange had a highly publicized argument in the elevator.
Congrats to the happy couple!!
Congratulations! Kelly Rowland Is Expecting Her First Child was originally published on newsone.com