Congratulations! Kelly Rowland Is Expecting Her First Child

Kelly Rowland just announced her pregnancy and the well-wishes are pouring in!

The singer and fitness guru posted the following adorable picture via Instagram and Twitter:

 

Kelly Rowland pregnancy announcement

The buzz about Rowland’s pregnancy began to build steam after a photo began circulating of her glowing and rounder than usual.

Rowland and new hubby, her manager Tim Witherspoon, were married in a private ceremony in Costa Rica last month.

Beyonce, Solange and Tina Knowles flew to be a part of the joyous occasion right after the now infamous Met Gala, during which JAY Z and Solange had a highly publicized argument in the elevator.

Congrats to the happy couple!!

