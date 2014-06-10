Eddie O BLOG: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Tonight!

Aigth ya’ll, it’s a ‘pivotal’ game 3 tonight in Miami! The Heat & the Spurs both know that this game can easily determine the outcome of the series. With Miami having home court advantage for 2 games straight, I’ll say this: The Spurs DEFINITELY do not want to drop 2 games in Miami, because that would mean going back to San Antonio down 3-1! They need to at least win one, because the series would be tied 2-2 & they go into game 5 at home. Here’s my take…I feel like Miami will take both games at home, & go back to San Antonio & finish this thing. Hey, it’s just what I’m feeling maaaaannn!! Hahaha!!! Oh well, enjoy the game tonight & we’ll see what happens….& what was that? Oh….I’m OUT!!!

