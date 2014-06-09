It seems like yesterday we reported Dwight Howard was expecting another love child with a gospel singer. But according to Gary With Da Tea, he’s expecting another one! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear how he hasn’t learned from his past mistakes, and the scandal he’s in with two underage girls!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Ebony Steele’s Embarrassing Moment At Dwight Howard’s House [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Which Gospel Singer Did Dwight Howard Get Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Royce Reed Wants Dwight Howard To Pay For Custody Battle

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Is Dwight Howard Expecting ANOTHER Child? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com