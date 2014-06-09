CLOSE
Is Dwight Howard Expecting ANOTHER Child? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It seems like yesterday we reported Dwight Howard was expecting another love child with a gospel singer. But according to Gary With Da Tea, he’s expecting another one! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear how he hasn’t learned from his past mistakes, and the scandal he’s in with two underage girls!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

