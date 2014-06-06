Keyshia Cole And Her Family Back On The Screen

Keyshia Cole has stated numerous times that she’d rather not have her family on television, but her mom Frankie and sister Neffe are going against her wishes once again and attempting to star in yet another reality show.

This time around, they’ve roped in six other siblings who we have never met before for an intense Family Therapy experiment. The family is airing out all the dirty laundry!

Keyshia says please know I love my family very much but it was time to let it go. You guys are a witness to a lot of what was happening from watching on air and online. A lot of my life has been viewed in the public eye. Everybody knows I really didn’t want them to do the show because I felt like if I wasn’t involved, some things were going to be out in the open that really shouldn’t.

I’ve spoken to Neffe, I speak to my mom and Elite. It’s not that I don’t forgive them, I just don’t know how to step back into that mode after what has happened. I don’t know how to deal with it. I’m here and I love them and I’ll do what I can as far as helping them out but as far as the bond right now, it’s kind of broken.

