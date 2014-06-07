Happy Birthday L.A. Reid

CLOSE
Founder of LaFace Record, he helped many of the music industry’s brightest stars as a producer and executive producer.

He performed with the R&B group The Deele in the 1980s.

His music-industry knowledge and connections helped Rihanna and Justin Bieber become international sensations.

He married longtime partner Erica Reid.

He was a judge on the U.S. version of The X Factor in 2011 with Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Nicole Scherzinger.

 

