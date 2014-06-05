Eddie O BLOG: Game 1 2014 NBA Playoffs!!!

Well here it is! Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals!! The defending champion Miami Heat vs. the San Antonio Spurs! Now you know ya boy has to give his point of view real quick. Notice I said ‘real quick’…that’s how I feel this series is going down. I feel like the Heat will get to 4 games quickly, the Spurs might grab 2, but I think that will be the limit. When the dust is settled Lebron & company will have done what only a few NBA teams have done….3 peat! Well, I know some of ya’ll might not agree, but in the words of my man Bruce Hornsby….”That’s Just The Way It Is!” & guess what ya’ll? I’M OUT!!!

