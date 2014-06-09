Joe Budden Reveals If He Will Return To “Love & Hip Hop New York” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Joe Budden‘s future on “Love & Hip Hop New York” is looking uncertain right now. After his break up with Tahiry Jose for what could easily be the hundredth time, it’s likely he might not return. Listen to the audio player to hear what he exclusively told Headkrack about weather he has a contract for next season, and what that really means when it comes down to filming.

