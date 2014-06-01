BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Rachel Jeantel Keeps Her Promise To Best Friend Trayvon Martin

Rachel Jeantel is a woman of her word. On Friday, the young Miami woman came through on a promise to late friend Trayvon Martin — she graduated high school!

Jeantel, who was a key prosecution witness in the murder case of 17-year-old Martin, walked across the stage to receive her diploma, something many naysayers said she would never do after hearing her broken English on the stand during the trail.

“The witness who didn’t know how to speak English knows how to speak English through the 12th grade now,” Jeantel told Yahoo News of her milestone accomplishment. “I never quit.”

She had a special visitor in the Miami auditorium on the big day. Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, came out to show her support. “Her coming is like having Trayvon there saying, ‘You did it. You proved people wrong,’” Jeantel said of Sybrina’s sweet gesture.

According to Rod Vereen, the Miami defense and civil rights attorney who helped Jeantel prep for the witness stand, the road wasn’t easy. “When they say it takes a village to raise a child, this is what has happened here,” he said, revealing that a group of tutors, psychologists and mentors, including the Tom Joyner Foundation, helped her cross the finish line.

“They called her everything except the child of God,” Vereen added. “Rachel was in need, and the whole world was watching.”

As we reported earlier, Rachel Jeantel was on the phone with Martin on Feb. 26, 2012, the day of his deadly encounter with George Zimmerman.

