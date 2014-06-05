Hillary Clinton Says Monica Lewinsky Is Old News

When it comes to her husband’s mistress from the 90s, Hillary Clinton says she’s moved on and you should too.

The former Secretary of State refused to talk Monica Lewinsky in a recent interview. Why? Well, because she’s old news. “I think everybody needs to look to the future,” she told People magazine. “I’m not going to comment on what did and didn’t happen.”

President Clinton’s former side chick recently popped back up the public’s eye with an essay in Vanity Fair, where she opened up about the scandalous affair for the first time in years. Instead of breathing life into Lewinsky’s new media efforts, Hillary said she wants to “live in the moment” and focus on her possible presidential run.

“I know I have a decision to make,” she said of running for office in 2016. “But part of what I’ve been thinking about, is everything I’m interested in and everything I enjoy doing – and with the extra added joy of ‘I’m about to become a grandmother,’ I want to live in the moment. At the same time I am concerned about what I see happening in the country and in the world.”

In other words, she said “Bye, Monica!”

