CLOSE
Features
Home

Hillary Clinton Says Monica Lewinsky Is Old News

0 reads
Leave a comment

When it comes to her husband’s mistress from the 90s, Hillary Clinton says she’s moved on and you should too.

The former Secretary of State refused to talk Monica Lewinsky in a recent interview. Why? Well, because she’s old news. “I think everybody needs to look to the future,” she told People magazine. “I’m not going to comment on what did and didn’t happen.”

MUST READ: Call The Beygency: Monica Lewinsky Corrects Beyonce

President Clinton’s former side chick recently popped back up the public’s eye with an essay in Vanity Fair, where she opened up about the scandalous affair for the first time in years. Instead of breathing life into Lewinsky’s new media efforts, Hillary said she wants to “live in the moment” and focus on her possible presidential run.

“I know I have a decision to make,” she said of running for office in 2016. “But part of what I’ve been thinking about, is everything I’m interested in and everything I enjoy doing – and with the extra added joy of ‘I’m about to become a grandmother,’ I want to live in the moment. At the same time I am concerned about what I see happening in the country and in the world.”

MUST READ: Hillary Clinton Talks 2016 Presidential Election : ‘I Am Thinking About It’

In other words, she said “Bye, Monica!”

RELATED STORIES

Woman Throws Shoe At Hillary Clinton & She Dodges It Like A Pro! [VIDEO]

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Hillary Clinton Launches Online Community To Help Women Find Their Digital Voice

Check Out This Gallery

BLACK MUSIC MONTH: The Greatest Diva Moments Of All Time

20 photos Launch gallery

BLACK MUSIC MONTH: The Greatest Diva Moments Of All Time

Continue reading BLACK MUSIC MONTH: The Greatest Diva Moments Of All Time

BLACK MUSIC MONTH: The Greatest Diva Moments Of All Time

Hillary Clinton Says Monica Lewinsky Is Old News was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Hillary Clinton , Monica Lewinsky

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close