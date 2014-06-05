Hillary Clinton Says Monica Lewinsky Is Old News

When it comes to her husband’s mistress from the 90s, Hillary Clinton says she’s moved on and you should too.
The former Secretary of State refused to talk Monica Lewinsky in a recent interview. Why? Well, because she’s old news. “I think everybody needs to look to the future,” she told People magazine. “I’m not going to comment on what did and didn’t happen.”
MUST READ: Call The Beygency: Monica Lewinsky Corrects Beyonce
President Clinton’s former side chick recently popped back up the public’s eye with an essay in Vanity Fair, where she opened up about the scandalous affair for the first time in years. Instead of breathing life into Lewinsky’s new media efforts, Hillary said she wants to “live in the moment” and focus on her possible presidential run.
“I know I have a decision to make,” she said of running for office in 2016. “But part of what I’ve been thinking about, is everything I’m interested in and everything I enjoy doing – and with the extra added joy of ‘I’m about to become a grandmother,’ I want to live in the moment. At the same time I am concerned about what I see happening in the country and in the world.”
MUST READ: Hillary Clinton Talks 2016 Presidential Election : ‘I Am Thinking About It’
In other words, she said “Bye, Monica!”
RELATED STORIES
Woman Throws Shoe At Hillary Clinton & She Dodges It Like A Pro! [VIDEO]
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Hillary Clinton Launches Online Community To Help Women Find Their Digital Voice
Check Out This Gallery
BLACK MUSIC MONTH: The Greatest Diva Moments Of All Time
BLACK MUSIC MONTH: The Greatest Diva Moments Of All Time
1. Greatest Diva Moments Of All Time1 of 20
2. RiRi Embraces The Nude Look At The CFDAs2 of 20
3. TLC Remain No. 13 of 20
4. Beyoncé Serenades The Obamas4 of 20
5. Alicia Keys Pays Homage To 90′s Girl Groups5 of 20
6. Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Nipplegate6 of 20
7. Lil Kim's Purple Pasty Outfit7 of 20
8. Ella Fitzgerald Is The First8 of 20
9. Whitney Houston & Chaka Khan Join Forces9 of 20
10. Kelis’ Milkshake Brings All The Boys To The Yard10 of 20
11. Alicia Key’s ‘Fallin’’ Dominates Radio11 of 20
12. Tina Turner Checks Aretha Franklin’s Ego12 of 20
13. Nicki Minaj Reps For The Girls13 of 20
14. India Arie Makes A Hair Statement14 of 20
15. Aretha Franklin Puts A Gospel Twist On The National Anthem15 of 20
16. Ashanti’s Body Though…16 of 20
17. Brandy & Monica “Make Up”17 of 20
18. Chaka Khan Is Badddddd18 of 20
19. Jennifer Lopez’s Dress, Yes THAT Dress19 of 20
20. Fantasia Wins “American Idol”20 of 20
Hillary Clinton Says Monica Lewinsky Is Old News was originally published on hellobeautiful.com