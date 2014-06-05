Rev Run & The Crew Are Back For A New Family Cooking Show!

It’s Run’s house, cooking style! The Simmons family is returning to reality TV with a new Cooking Channel show, titled “Rev Run’s Sunday Suppers.”

In an interview with NY Daily News, Rev Run said the idea for the new show came after their four oldest kids — Vanessa (30), Angela (26), Jojo (24), Diggy (19) — moved out of the house to pursue their careers. “I was moping around the house hoping to pull people in to cook us some meals,” he shared . “It’s about bringing the family back together to eat…No one’s here anymore. My hopes were to kill two birds with one stone: be back on television and get to see my family.”

According to the show’s description, “Exemplary father of 6, Rev Run finds his true joy in family, good friends, and great food. But with 4 of their 6 kiddos off on their own, Rev and Justine have a near empty nest and long for the days of a full table. Determined to get the gang back together for weekly Sunday dinners, they will use simple, heartfelt recipes to lure the kids (and some special guests) back to the table. From Justine’s Famous Lasagna, to Rev’s BBQ, each episode will unveil a new recipe to be shared among new and old guests. Sunday by Sunday, Rev and Justine will show that the perfect family meal isn’t just about the food, it’s about who is sitting at the table to share it.”

What’s the biggest challenge of cooking on camera? “We talk on top of each other constantly so that was hard to film,” Justine said of sharing the kitchen with with hubby.

Last year, the Simmons crew filmed another reality show on the DIY network. “Rev Run’s Renovation” followed the family of eight as they underwent major renovations to their six-bedroom, Saddle River, N.J. home. The series debuted in January.

Be sure to join in for the kitchen fun on June 8 at 10pm EST.

