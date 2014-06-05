CLOSE
National
Home

Rev Run & The Crew Are Back For A New Family Cooking Show!

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s Run’s house, cooking style! The Simmons family is returning to reality TV with a new Cooking Channel show, titled “Rev Run’s Sunday Suppers.”

In an interview with NY Daily News, Rev Run said the idea for the new show came after their four oldest kids — Vanessa (30), Angela (26), Jojo (24), Diggy (19) — moved out of the house to pursue their careers. “I was moping around the house hoping to pull people in to cook us some meals,” he shared . “It’s about bringing the family back together to eat…No one’s here anymore. My hopes were to kill two birds with one stone: be back on television and get to see my family.”

MUST READ: How To Survive An Extreme Home Makeover According To Rev Run & Justine Simmons

According to the show’s description, “Exemplary father of 6, Rev Run finds his true joy in family, good friends, and great food. But with 4 of their 6 kiddos off on their own, Rev and Justine have a near empty nest and long for the days of a full table. Determined to get the gang back together for weekly Sunday dinners, they will use simple, heartfelt recipes to lure the kids (and some special guests) back to the table. From Justine’s Famous Lasagna, to Rev’s BBQ, each episode will unveil a new recipe to be shared among new and old guests. Sunday by Sunday, Rev and Justine will show that the perfect family meal isn’t just about the food, it’s about who is sitting at the table to share it.”

What’s the biggest challenge of cooking on camera? “We talk on top of each other constantly so that was hard to film,” Justine said of sharing the kitchen with with hubby.

MUST READ: ADORBS: Eva Marcille & Vanessa Simmons Share Photos Of Their Newborns

Last year, the Simmons crew filmed another reality show on the DIY network. “Rev Run’s Renovation” followed the family of eight as they underwent major renovations to their six-bedroom, Saddle River, N.J. home. The series debuted in January.

Be sure to join in for the kitchen fun on June 8 at 10pm EST.

RELATED STORIES

Vanessa Simmons Gives Birth To Baby Girl Ava Marie!

Russell Simmons Gushes Over Kimora, Calls Ex-Wife His Best Friend & An Amazing Mother

Check Out This Gallery

Celebrity Fit Club: Our Favorite Stars Share Their Workout Regimen On Instagram

47 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Fit Club: Our Favorite Stars Share Their Workout Regimen On Instagram

Continue reading Celebrity Fit Club: Our Favorite Stars Share Their Workout Regimen On Instagram

Celebrity Fit Club: Our Favorite Stars Share Their Workout Regimen On Instagram

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hellobeautifulofficial height="260"]

Rev Run & The Crew Are Back For A New Family Cooking Show! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

angela simmons , Diggy Simmons , jojo simmons , justin simmons , Rev Run , run's house , vannessa simmons

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close