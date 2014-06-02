Halle Berry Delaying Lawsuit Against A Watch Company?

Halle Berry is suing a watch company after the actress learned that they were selling watches with her name on them without her permission.

According to TMZ, Berry filed documents against a company called ToyWatch. The company claims that Berry has been slacking on their request to take a deposition, after she had agreed to do it back in May.

Berry claims that she has a busy work schedule, and a vacation that has delayed her deposition.

According to the site, the actress is agreeing to tell her side of the story in July. ToyWatch says that this will not work due to the trial being close, leaving their lawyers at a disadvantage.

Also On 105.3 RnB: