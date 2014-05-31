Arsenio Hall Canceled

Arsenio Hall came back for more and left with less. 20 years after FOX canceled The Arsenio Hall Show after four seasons, CBS has done the same to the reboot after only one season.

Arsenio is a tremendous talent and we’d like to thank him for all the hard work and energy he put into the show. We’d also like to thank Tribune and all our station group partners for their support of the show.

However, CBS is seemingly backtracking on those statements, claiming the show’s popularity to not meet its standards:

Hall responded to the cancellation of his show in the same press release stating that every party involved in the show “knew it would be a challenge”, but is ultimately grateful.

