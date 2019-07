Michelle Howard, the ex-wife of Terrance Howard. Who’s accused him of violence in the past, is taking him to court for missed alimony payments.

According to new legal documents, Michelle claims Terrence owes her $325K in spousal support and another $106K for her attorneys and accountant fees. She says he’s missed 49 spousal support payments since the divorce became final over 2 years ago.

