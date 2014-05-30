CLOSE
Gary With Da Tea Checks Rickey Smiley Phaedra Parks Style! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Here we go again! Rickey Smiley left five dollars on the table, and it all of a sudden went missing. Who was the first person he accused? Gary With Da Tea! But turns out after checking security cameras, it was someone else on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” cast. Listen to the audio players to hear who actually stole the money. Plus, hear Gary check Rickey Smiley Phaedra Parks style!

