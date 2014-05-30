CLOSE
Is This Why Jennifer Jopez Can’t Keep A Man? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, Jennifer Lopez might be ending yet another relationship. Her current boyfriend, Casper was reportedly seen getting cozy with transexual! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why J.Lo can’t keep a man!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

