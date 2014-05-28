GOP Strategist Raynard Jackson: ‘Why Black Men Need More White Women’

In a controversial new article, Republican strategist Raynard Jackson claims that Black women have abandoned Black men by supporting President Barack Obama and that White women are the only ones who can save them.

Pointing to disheartening unemployment statistics, President Obama’s support for the LGBTQ community and his stance on immigration, Jackson opines that Obama is undermining the desirability of Black men to Black women by not addressing issues that negatively impact the Black community.

Because of this, Jackson chastises Black women for supporting one Black men to the detriment of millions.

Read more from Jackson’s piece below:

This is why Black men need more White women like Ann Coulter and Laura Ingraham. Even though they are conservative media personalities, they have done more to promote the well-being of Black males than many of the very women who stridently complain about the lack of “eligible” Black men. … Obama has done more for same-sex marriage couples than he has for his same-race brothers and sisters. In fact, Newsweek dubbed him our first gay president – not for his sexual orientation, but for his relentless pandering to homosexuals. He has also advocated amnesty for those in this country illegally, which will only continue to increase the unemployment rate in the Black community, especially among low and under-skilled Black workers. This will further decrease the pool of potential Black men for women to date and marry. Let’s face it, our women are not going to marry someone who is unemployed or underemployed. Historically, Black women have been notoriously protective of their men and children. It is ironic that Coulter and Ingraham, two conservative White women, are now assuming that role. We Black men need more White women like Coulter and Ingraham, not Black women who will give a pass to a failing Black president.

