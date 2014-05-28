Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in Paris this weekend, but Beyonce and Jay Z were not in attendance. Jay Z reportedly decided to be Kanye’s best man, but according to Gary With Da Tea, Beyonce wasn’t having it. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out why Beyonce forbid him to go!
Did Beyonce Forbid Jay Z To Attend The KimYe Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com