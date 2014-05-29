6 Ways Facebook Is Making You Lonelier

CLOSE
Facebook is one of the most used social media websites by online audiences worldwide. But even though it connects people, it seems to also make them feel lonelier than they were before.

Huh? That’s like eating food that only makes you hungrier. How the hell is that possible?

Charles Stuart University in New South Wales did a study on a small section of Facebook users and found that the more they shared, the more likely they were to admit that they were lonely.

However, they also narrowed the over-sharing down to some specific things people post that will usually lead to them saying that they are lonely.

Sharing your relationship status

relationship status gif - relationship status gif

Sharing your views on other Facebook walls

arnold schwarzanegger shut up gif - arnold schwarzanegger shut up gif

Feeling like you have to prove something

neil patrick harris challenge accepted - neil patrick harris challenge accepted

‘LIKING’ everything you see

jennifer lawrence everything animated gif - jennifer lawrence everything animated gif

Posting your address

screen capture dummy line rd - screen capture dummy line rd

Relying on Facebook empathy for personal validation

jon stewart crying computer - jon stewart crying computer

