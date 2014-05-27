Eddie O BLOG: Happy BDay Left Eye!

What’s up ya’ll! Eddie O here, & I had to stop down & show love to my girl Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes! It’s her Birthday today so we definitely have to show the love! She, along with her other sisters (Chili & T-Boz) gave us some of the most memorable music ever! Truly one of the best female groups of all time without doubt. SO on this day we salute you Left Eye! Thanks for everything, & now, I’m going to pump up some Donell Jones “U Know What’s Up” (you know she killed that joint!)! Hahaha!!! So guess what ya’ll….I’m OUT!

Also On 105.3 RnB: