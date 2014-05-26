Mary J. Blige Is Really Living Drama-Free Now That She’s Cleared Her $900K Tax Debt

Mary J. Blige got rid of some tax drama in her life by paying off a huge chuck of her massive debt.

According to reports, the “No More Drama” singer was hit with a tax lien last February, stating she owed the state of New Jersey more than $900,000 in back taxes. Well, TMZ recently obtained new court documents and they show that the whole matter’s been squared away.

This is great news for the songstress, but she still has a long way to go. Sources say she still owes the federal government another $3.4 million in back income taxes. We hope she fired her accountant!

Keep your head up, Mary!

