President Obama Honors The True Reason We Celebrate Memorial Day

While Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to relax, hit the beach and socialize with family and friends, it’s important recognize the real reason we celebrate the holiday. In his weekly White House address, President Obama is reminding all Americans to pay homage to our fallen patriots and heroes during this time set aside to honor their sacrifices.

“Every single one of us owes our fallen heroes a profound debt of gratitude. Because every time we cast our votes or speak our minds without fear, it’s because they fought for our right to do that,” he said. “Every chance we get to make a better life for ourselves and our families is possible because generations of patriots fought to keep America a land of opportunity, where anyone – of any race, any religion, from any background – can make it if they try.”

“Our country was born out of a desire to be free, and every day since, it’s been protected by our men and women in uniform – people who believed so deeply in America, they were willing to give their lives for it,” he continues.

As we celebrate veterans and military families this weekend, the POTUS added that he will ensure they always get the benefits and opportunities they earned and deserve.

President Obama proved that commitment by traveling to Afghanistan for a surprise visit Sunday. He decided to spend Memorial Day with the U.S. troops, where he told them that the American public “stands in awe of you.”

“For many of you this will be your last tour in Afghanistan,” the Commander In Chief said to cheers. He added that at the end of the year, “America’s war in Afghanistan will come to a responsible end.”

“That progress is because of you,” he explained, “and the more than half a million Americans in the military who have served here in Afghanistan.”

