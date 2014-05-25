TI Takes On Mayweather In Fat Burger [VIDEO]

Seems that there is beef between Grand Hustle and The Money Team. There are reports circulating around the Internet that TI swung on Floyd Mayweather last night in Fat Burger. The altercation supposedly started at a casino and moved to the Fat Burger. Although we aren’t really sure why TI would swing on Floyd, some are insisting it had something to do with his wife, Tiny. One news source is reporting the beef is over Tiny hanging out with Floyd.

During a video from the scene you can hear Mayweather say:

“You control your b*tch, mother*cker!”

Check out more on this story and video of the altercation.

