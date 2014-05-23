CLOSE
Old School Viewpoint
Eddie O BLOG: It’s Goin’ Down On Speed Street!

Alright ya’ll, it’s the weekend….Memorial Weekend at that!! Family, friends, vacations, cookouts, & NASCAR Speed Street in uptown Charlotte! If you’ve never been, it’s a really nice family type environment full of food vendors, live entertainment, games, & more! Now of course that’s earlier in the day, you night time it definitely gets “grown” for real! Hahaha!!! If you have some extra time this Memorial weekend this is an event you might want to just check out for a second & see how you like it! Alright ya’ll, have a GREAT Memorial weekend, & guess what? Oh…..I’M OUT!!!

 

