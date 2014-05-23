AM BUZZ: The Smiths Questioned Twice By Child Services, Future Wasn’t There For Ciara’s Birth? & More…

Willow, Will & Jada Questioned Twice By Child Services

After reports surfaced about Child Protective Services investigating the controversial photo with 13-year-old Willow Smith lying in bed next to 20-year-old actor and friend Moises Arias, the Smiths’ questioning hasn’t ended just yet and Moises himself may be hearing from Child Protective services soon. According to RadarOnline, the program would like to speak with Moises even though his questioning would be voluntary. The organization has already spoken with Willow twice — once, with her parents, and the second time, with Social Services — and with Will and Jada twice as well.

“Moises is under no obligation to talk to authorities,” the source said to RadarOnline. “Social workers just want to make sure there is proper adult supervision of the children in Will and Jada’s house.”

The source also said that the investigation won’t be finished until the next few weeks and no charges have been made against Will and Jada so far.

