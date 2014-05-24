You’ll Never Guess Where Jay Z Is Opening His New 40/40 Club (Hint: It Involves Airplanes!)

Who cares about having a layover when you can just party it up at 40/40 club to kill time? Thanks to Jay Z, that’s a reality!

On Wednesday, the hip-hop mogul opened the third location of his popular sports bar at the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. According to reports, the club is open to ticketed passengers in the Concourse D concessions area, and there are also plans in the works to create a special VIP section!

MUST READ: 27 Moments Of Jay Z Being Richer Than You

“We want to have the same type of feel as the regular 40/40 Club,” said Victoria Hong, a spokeswoman for Delaware North Companies (which partners with the rap mogul.) “It’s the airport version of the 40/40 Club.”

The new Atlanta airport 40/40 club joins the original Manhattan location, and additional Brooklyn spot. Check out a slideshow posted by lifeandtimes.com here. http://lifeandtimes.com/atl-fly

MUST READ: Jay Z & Beyonce Drop ‘Run’ Trailer & It’s Everything We’ve Ever Dreamed Of In A Mini-Movie

Looks like Beyonce’s hubby wasn’t playing when he said “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man!”

RELATED STORIES

10 Reasons Why Jay-Z Is A BOSS!

SNL Pokes Fun At Solange, Jay Z & Beyonce, Offers Hilarious Explanation For Elevator Brawl

Check Out This Gallery

Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes 23 photos Launch gallery Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes 1. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 1 of 23 2. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 2 of 23 3. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 3 of 23 4. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 4 of 23 5. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 5 of 23 6. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 6 of 23 7. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 7 of 23 8. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 8 of 23 9. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 9 of 23 10. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 10 of 23 11. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 11 of 23 12. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 12 of 23 13. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 13 of 23 14. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 14 of 23 15. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 15 of 23 16. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 16 of 23 17. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 17 of 23 18. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 18 of 23 19. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 19 of 23 20. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 20 of 23 21. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 21 of 23 22. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 22 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes

You’ll Never Guess Where Jay Z Is Opening His New 40/40 Club (Hint: It Involves Airplanes!) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com