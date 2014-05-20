Bring on the hair bows and cute little dresses!

Word on the street is LeBron James and his wife Savannah are expecting their first daughter. According to reports, the newlyweds are pregnant with their third child, joining big brothers LeBron James Jr. and Bryce Maximus James.

Savannah’s growing baby bump made it’s public debut on Mothers Day. Mrs. James was spotted at LeBron Jr.’s basketball game, where she took a pic with the team and the other moms.

The lovebirds are reportedly thrilled about the news. A friend of Savannah told Page Six, “She’s always wanted a little princess.” And, Lebron expressed his desire to have a daughter on Instagram in January. “OMG I NEED A DAUGHTER,” he captioned a photo with teammate Chris Bosh’s little princess. “I’m too jealous of u dude! She’s amazing. #DaddysLilGirl.”

In March, a rep for the Miami Heat insisted Savannah, “is not pregnant.” But, the blogs report she’s about six months along.

LeBron and Savannah, who met in high school, made their union official this past September in front of 200 family and friends in San Diego, Calif.

Are LeBron James And Wife Savannah Expecting A Baby Girl? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com