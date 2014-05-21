How Jay-Z & Beyonce Tricked Their Fans [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Jay Z and Beyonce had us all fooled this weekend. The couple is set to kick off their “On The Run Tour,” but fans thought they were getting more this summer. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to find out how and why they tricked fans into thinking they were releasing a movie!

