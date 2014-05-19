Eddie O BLOG: Jay & Bey “RUN” Trailer…CRAZY!

Okay, so I got up this morning & there was a link in my email sent from my homeboy entitled “RUN”. I clicked on it & was really blown away. Jay-Z & Beyonce’ dropped this short film trailer & it looks like a REAL box office thriller!! It’s even got REAL actors (Sean Penn, Don Cheadle, Jake Gyllenhaal, Guillermo Diaz) & REAL actresses (Blake Lively, Emmy Rossum)!! It turns out that it’s really just a promo for their upcoming “On The Run Tour”, but MAN…that joint is hot! I have to take my hats off to those two on that one, great marketing concept! Since I can’t add the link, just go to Youtube & type in “RUN Jay-z & Beyonce” & it will come up. Check it out…& I’m out!

Also On 105.3 RnB: