See Ray J’s Wedding Gift To Kim Kardashian

Ray J may have thought of one of the most unique wedding presents of all times.

The reality star and singer has sent a $47K check to his ex, Kim Kardashian, and her soon-to-be husband, Kanye West, representing 4 months of his 2014 profits from the infamous porn tape he made with Kimmie.

TMZ reports that after 7 years of being released to the public, the porn tape is still hitting top ratings.

The gossip site has revealed a breakdown of the wedding gift, showing Ray J’s earnings:

“– January $6,135.60

— February $20,097.31

— March $9,674.76

— April $10,931.52

— TOTAL: $46,840.13”

Sources from the porn distributor, Vivid Entertainment also revealed that the tape has grossed $50 Million!

Kim also makes a profit from the porn, but her share is unknown.

No comment has been made from Kim’s camp to see if she and her future husband accepted the gift, but if she declines the money Ray J will donated the funds to her favorite charity.

Nice work Ray J.

