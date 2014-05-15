Save The Date! Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Planning A Summer Wedding

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are planning a red hot summer wedding in Miami! According to reports, the lovebirds plan to exchange rings and say their “I dos” on Saturday, August 30.

The couple recently sent out their Save The Dates to close family and friends. The heart-shaped reminders included a cameo by Wade’s young boys, who are holding up a sign that reads, “Nickie, will you marry us?”

As we reported earlier, the D. Wade and Gabby announced their engagement on their Twitter and Instagram accounts last December. “Sooooo this happened…#Yessss,” the 40-year-old actress wrote. The Miami Heat star added, “She said YES!!!”

The soon-to-be bride and groom have been an item since 2009. On an interview on “Oprah’s Next Chapter” last summer, Dwyane said, “She makes my eyes sparkle.”

“The biggest time she makes my eyes sparkle is when Zaire (his 11-year-old son from a previous marriage to Siohvaughn Funches) comes home and homework is a little hard that day, so he’s stressing, and she goes to the table with him and she sits down until he gets it,” he said. “And at that time my heart is smiling a little bigger that day because I know her love is deeper than just me.”

Congrats to the happy couple! Check out a copy of their invitations, obtained by TMZ, below.

