Old School Viewpoint
Eddie O BLOG: Can The Heat Close Tonight?

Well, well, well…Game 5 in Miami tonight & yes, to answer the question above, I DEFINITELY feel like this series is over. The Brooklyn Nets just don’t have what it takes to stop Miami at this juncture, & let’s face it, who does? Pat Riley has put together a great collective, & has continued to make great acquisitions in t he off season. Just continuing to add more ammunition to an already very much ‘loaded’ weapon…what a roster! Oh well, we’ll see what happens tonight, & yes, I’m out!

 

 

 

