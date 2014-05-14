What Role Did Rihanna Play In The Solange & Jay Z Fight? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It was recently reported Rihanna could be the reason Solange attacked Jay Z . Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what Rih Rih and Jay Z were allegedly trying to do without Beyonce that set Solange off!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” React To Solange & Jay Z Fight [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Top 5 Reasons Solange Attacked Jay Z [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Beyonce & Jay Z Kept Calm During The Solange Attack [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How We Know This Isn’t The First Time Solange Went Off On Jay Z [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Will Solange Reveal What Caused The Elevator Fight? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: UPDATE: Jay Z Violently Attacked By Beyonce’s Sister Solange [FULL VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes 23 photos Launch gallery Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes 1. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 1 of 23 2. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 2 of 23 3. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 3 of 23 4. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 4 of 23 5. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 5 of 23 6. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 6 of 23 7. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 7 of 23 8. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 8 of 23 9. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 9 of 23 10. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 10 of 23 11. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 11 of 23 12. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 12 of 23 13. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 13 of 23 14. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 14 of 23 15. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 15 of 23 16. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 16 of 23 17. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 17 of 23 18. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 18 of 23 19. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 19 of 23 20. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 20 of 23 21. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 21 of 23 22. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 22 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

What Role Did Rihanna Play In The Solange & Jay Z Fight? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com