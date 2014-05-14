It was recently reported Rihanna could be the reason Solange attacked Jay Z . Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what Rih Rih and Jay Z were allegedly trying to do without Beyonce that set Solange off!
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
What Role Did Rihanna Play In The Solange & Jay Z Fight? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com