What Role Did Rihanna Play In The Solange & Jay Z Fight? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It was recently reported Rihanna could be the reason  Solange attacked Jay Z . Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what Rih Rih and Jay Z were allegedly trying to do without Beyonce that set Solange off!

What Role Did Rihanna Play In The Solange & Jay Z Fight? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

