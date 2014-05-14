Will Solange Reveal What Caused The Elevator Fight? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

No one knows what caused Solange to attack Jay Z . What we do know is that we will never find out from Beyonce and Jay Z. But will Solange spill the tea? Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Beyonce’s little sister might be the one to eventually speak out.

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: UPDATE: Jay Z Violently Attacked By Beyonce’s Sister Solange [FULL VIDEO]

RELATED: 5 Crazy Theories On Why Solange Attacked Jay Z [ORIGINAL]

RELATED: The Best Jay Z & Solange Fight Memes [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Twitter Reactions To Solange And Jay Z Fight

Your browser does not support iframes.

Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes 23 photos Launch gallery Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes 1. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 1 of 23 2. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 2 of 23 3. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 3 of 23 4. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 4 of 23 5. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 5 of 23 6. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 6 of 23 7. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 7 of 23 8. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 8 of 23 9. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 9 of 23 10. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 10 of 23 11. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 11 of 23 12. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 12 of 23 13. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 13 of 23 14. The Internet Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 14 of 23 15. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 15 of 23 16. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 16 of 23 17. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 17 of 23 18. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 18 of 23 19. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 19 of 23 20. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 20 of 23 21. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 21 of 23 22. Instagram Reacts To The Solange, Jay Z Fight 22 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Will Solange Reveal What Caused The Elevator Fight? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com