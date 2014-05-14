CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Will Solange Reveal What Caused The Elevator Fight? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

No one knows what caused Solange to attack Jay Z . What we do know is that we will never find out from  Beyonce and Jay Z. But will Solange spill the tea? Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Beyonce’s little sister might be the one to eventually speak out.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: UPDATE: Jay Z Violently Attacked By Beyonce’s Sister Solange [FULL VIDEO]

RELATED: 5 Crazy Theories On Why Solange Attacked Jay Z [ORIGINAL]

RELATED: The Best Jay Z & Solange Fight Memes [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Twitter Reactions To Solange And Jay Z Fight

Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes

23 photos Launch gallery

Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes

Continue reading Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes

Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Will Solange Reveal What Caused The Elevator Fight? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

beyonce , Beyonce domestic violence , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , jay z , Jay Z Beyonce relationship , Jay-Z. Beyonce , Solange attacks Jay-Z , Solange domestic violence , Solange Jay Z Beyonce

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 13 hours ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close