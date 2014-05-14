No one knows what caused Solange to attack Jay Z . What we do know is that we will never find out from Beyonce and Jay Z. But will Solange spill the tea? Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Beyonce’s little sister might be the one to eventually speak out.
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Cracking Up: The Internet Reacts To Jay Z & Solange Fight With Memes
Will Solange Reveal What Caused The Elevator Fight? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com