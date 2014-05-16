The soulful Jazmine Sullivan is back with a new single after her four year hiatus.

Sullivan returns to the spotlight with “Dumb,” a mid-tempo break-up track that features fellow Philly native, Meek Mill. “Dumb” is said to be the first song off of Sullivan’s upcoming album, “Reality Show.”

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The 27-year-old songbird was recently revealed as one of the artists set to perform at this year’s Essence Thursday NOWPLAYING Concert on July 3 in New Orleans, which will kick off the annual Essence Festival.

Check out the single below and tell us if you’re feeling the new sound.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Jazmine Sullivan Hooks Up With Meek Mill To Get Over ‘Dumb’ Ex [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bria Feliu Posted May 16, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: