Nas’ Classic Debut Gets “SoulMatic” Makeover [MIXTAPE]

With a documentary film and re-release, the twentieth anniversary celebration of Nas’ classic debut, “Illmatic,” has been a non-stop affair. While the album has seen many different interpretations and remixes over the years (most notably Elzhi and Will Sessions “Elmatic LP) we may never see an end to producers putting their own stamp on the project.
In 2010 producers Cookin Soul released a Nas tribute called “The Lost Tapes 1.5″ and have gone back to the boards to cookin up a 20-minute hat tip to he Queens Don called “Soulmatic.”
“Our intention when creating “Soulmatic” was not to just remix Illmatic album as such,” they write on their Soundcloud page. “Actually Soulmatic only contains 4 remixes from the original album… Also we have added a number of musical skits including comments, feelings and experiences from those who created the original album. The “Cookin Soul” way to get the listener closer to that particular state of mind that led to the creation of such a classic.”
Stream below and download HERE.
RELATED:
9 Things We Discovered From Kelis’ Reddit AMA
5 Things I Learned After Seeing “Time Is Illmatic”
Q-Tip Performs With Nas On “The Tonight Show” [VIDEO]
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!
1994 Album Releases
1994 Album Releases
1. 1994 Album Releases1 of 43
2. 1994 Album Releases2 of 43
3. 1994 Album Releases3 of 43
4. 1994 Album Releases4 of 43
5. 1994 Album Releases5 of 43
6. 1994 Album Releases6 of 43
7. 1994 Album Releases7 of 43
8. 1994 Album Releases8 of 43
9. 1994 Album Releases9 of 43
10. 1994 Album Releases10 of 43
11. 1994 Album Releases11 of 43
12. 1994 Album Releases12 of 43
13. 1994 Album Releases13 of 43
14. 1994 Album Releases14 of 43
15. 1994 Album Releases15 of 43
16. 1994 Album Releases16 of 43
17. 1994 Album Releases17 of 43
18. 1994 Album Releases18 of 43
19. 1994 Album Releases19 of 43
20. 1994 Album Releases20 of 43
21. 1994 Album Releases21 of 43
22. 1994 Album Releases22 of 43
23. 1994 Album Releases23 of 43
24. 1994 Album Releases24 of 43
25. 1994 Album Releases25 of 43
26. 1994 Album Releases26 of 43
27. 1994 Album Releases27 of 43
28. 1994 Album Releases28 of 43
29. 1994 Album Releases29 of 43
30. 1994 Album Releases30 of 43
31. 1994 Album Releases31 of 43
32. 1994 Album Releases32 of 43
33. 1994 Album Releases33 of 43
34. 1994 Album Releases34 of 43
35. 1994 Album Releases35 of 43
36. 1994 Album Releases36 of 43
37. 1994 Album Releases37 of 43
38. 1994 Album Releases38 of 43
39. 1994 Album Releases39 of 43
40. 1994 Album Releases40 of 43
41. 1994 Album Releases41 of 43
42. 1994 Album Releases42 of 43
43. 1994 Album Releases43 of 43
Nas’ Classic Debut Gets “SoulMatic” Makeover [MIXTAPE] was originally published on theurbandaily.com