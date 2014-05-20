How To Make Healthy Turkey Casserole & Wild Rice

Casseroles are simple quick easy go to meals for working adults.

Here is a turkey casserole with wild rice that will be great for dinner and even better for lunch the next day!

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups water

1 cup uncooked wild rice ( brown rice can be used)

4 cups cut-up cooked turkey

1 bag frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

1 ½ cups uncooked instant brown rice

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 cup chicken broth, heated

3 containers (10 oz each) refrigerated reduced-fat Alfredo pasta sauce

½ cup bread crumbs

¼ cup finely chopped walnuts

3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

In 2-quart saucepan, heat water to rolling boil. Stir in wild rice; reduce heat. Cover; simmer 40 to 50 minutes or until rice is tender. 2 Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 3-quart casserole with cooking spray. 3 In large bowl, mix turkey, vegetables, cooked wild rice, uncooked brown rice, salt and thyme. Stir in heated broth and Alfredo sauce. Pour into casserole. 4 In small bowl, mix bread crumbs, walnuts and butter; sprinkle over turkey mixture. 5 Bake uncovered about 45 minutes or until hot.

To heat the chicken broth, measure it into a 2-cup microwavable measuring cup and microwave on High 2 minutes 30 seconds to 3 minutes or until almost boiling.

To save time, purchase cooked d rice. It’s available in 15-oz cans and 10-oz frozen packages; each contains 2 cups cooked rice. It should take you about 30 minutes but, it is worth the wait.