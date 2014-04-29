Clippers owner Donald Sterling Banned For Life! [VIDEO]

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced in a press conference today, Clippers owner Donald Sterling suspended and banned INDEFINITELY and imposed 2.5 million-dollar fine but Sterling will NOT be forced to sell the team. Silver stated he urges NBA owners and the board of governors to force Sterling to sell the team.

Silver confirmed this ruling doesn’t include members of Sterling’s immediate family, but the NBA will have approval rights on who is running the team.



Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed Sterling said it was his voice on the recording.

