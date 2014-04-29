CLOSE
sports
HomeSports

Clippers owner Donald Sterling Banned For Life! [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs - Game One

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver  announced in a press conference today, Clippers owner Donald Sterling suspended and banned INDEFINITELY and imposed 2.5 million-dollar fine but Sterling will NOT be forced to sell the team. Silver stated he urges NBA owners and the board of governors to force Sterling to sell the team.

Silver confirmed this ruling doesn’t include members of Sterling’s immediate family, but the NBA will have approval rights on who is running the team.

Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed Sterling said it was his voice on the recording. 

TRENDING:

NBA Playoffs 2014

20 photos Launch gallery

NBA Playoffs 2014

Continue reading NBA Playoffs 2014

NBA Playoffs 2014

Donald Sterling , la clippers , live stream

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 17 hours ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close