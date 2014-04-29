Philadelphia Hip-Hop band The Roots have been creating their brand of soulful Hip-Hop for more than 20 years. To celebrate the milestone, the crew is dropping a new album with the interesting title “…and then you shoot your cousin.” This album will be their 11th.

Set to hit store shelves on May 19th, the 12-track collection is the follow-up to 2011′s release “undun.” The first single from the album is “When the People Cheer.” The track was released earlier in the month and has been receiving positive reviews.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Despite their busy television schedule as “The Tonight Show” houses band, The Roots will be putting on performances all summer. The legendary crew will play with some of their Hip-Hop friends at New York City’s Hot 97 Summer Jam concert on June 1st and you have a chance to see them again when they take the stage for for the BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 28th. The BET show is apart of their BET Awards weekend.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Check the tracklist below.

“…and then you shoot your cousin” Tracklist:

1. ‘Theme From the Middle of the Night’

2. ‘Never’

3. ‘When the People Cheer’

4. ‘The Devil’

5. ‘Black Rock’

6. ‘Understand’

7. ‘Dies Irae’

8. ‘The Coming’

9. ‘The Dark (Trinity)’

10. ‘The Unraveling’

11. ‘Tomorrow’

12. ‘Nothing’

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC NEWS COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Beyonce And Jay Z Announce Tour Dates For Their ‘On The Run’ Summer Stadium Tour

Elle Varner Gives Up On Love On “F**k It All” [NEW MUSIC]

Skyzoo & Torae, “Blue Yankee Fitted” [Prod By !llmind]

The Roots Deliver New Album With A Bang [TRACKLIST] was originally published on theurbandaily.com