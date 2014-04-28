O-M-G! Jay Z & Beyonce Announce ‘On The Run’ Stadium Tour

It’s happening folks!

Jay Z and Beyonce just announced that they will embark on the “On The Run” stadium tour this summer and tickets go on sale for the BeyHive tomorrow (tickets go on sale to the rest of the public on Friday)!

*Faints*

In typical Jay and Bey fashion, the power couple have been very secret about the forthcoming trek. They were recently spotted shooting visuals for an unknown project and it looks like it may be promotional images for the upcoming tour.

Bey’s fan page Beylite posted the announcement with these details:

“On The Run Tour: BEYONCÈ and JAY Z! Coming to a stadium near you this summer! Exclusive BeyHive pre-sale begins tomorrow at 8am at http://www.beyonce.com/tour. Chase pre-sale starts 10AM tomorrow. Tickets for “On The Run Tour: BEYONCÉ and JAY Z” go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 2. For tour dates head over to http://www.beyonce.com/tour #OnTheRunTour”

Here are the confirmed dates and tour stops (so far):

Wednesday, June 25: Miami, FL

Saturday, June 28: Cincinnati, OH

Tuesday, July 1: Foxborough, MA

Saturday, July 5: Philadelphia, PA

Monday, July 7: Baltimore, MD

Wednesday, July 9: Toronto, ON

Friday, July 11: East Rutherford, NJ

Tuesday, July 15: Atlanta, GA

Friday, July 18: Houston, TX

Sunday, July 20: New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, July 22: Dallas, TX

Thursday, July 24: Chicago, IL

Sunday, July 27: Winnipeg, MB

Wednesday, July 30: Seattle, WA

Saturday, August 2: Los Angeles, CA

Tuesday, August 5: San Francisco, CA

O-M-G that means “Crazy In Love,” “De Ja Vu,” “Hollywood,” “On The Run” and more… This is going to be epic!

