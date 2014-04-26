2 Chainz Drops ‘Freebase’ Tracklist

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is a rapper who has punchlines and jokes for days. However, on his upcoming EP “Freebase,” the man known as Tity Two Necklaces is giving his fans a grimier sound on the short project. “Freebase” serves as a little something t0 hold listeners over until 2 Chainz drops his third album which is untitled at this time. To prepare for the EP’s release, 2 Chainz dropped the tracklist.

The seven track collection features guest appearances from Rick Ross, Lil Boosie and A$Ap Rocky. 2 Chainz receives production from Mike Will Made It, Young Chop, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Street Symphony and Metro Boomin.

When asked about the project, 2 Chainz said, “It has been a minute since the release of my album ‘B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time’ and I wanted to give something special to my fans while I record my follow-up album. This is a taste of what is to come, and is most importantly, for them.”

Check out the tracklist below.

Freebase Tracklisting

1. “Don’t Do It (Intro)”

2. “Trap Back” [prod. by Street Symphony and 808XELiTE]

3. “Freebase” [prod. by Honorable C.N.O.T.E.]

4. “Flexxin on My Baby Mama” [prod. by DJ Paul KOM and TWhy for Scale-A-Ton Ent.]

5. “WudaCudaShuda” feat. Lil Boosie [prod. by Mike WiLL Made It]

6. “Crib in Closet” feat. Rick Ross and A$AP Rocky [prod. by Metro Boomin and 808 Mafia]

7. “They Know” feat. Cap 1 and Ty Dolla $ign [prod. by Young Chop]

