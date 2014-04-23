AM BUZZ: Jay & Bey Splurge On Kimye’s Wedding Gift; Another ‘L&HH’ Sex Tape?

Jay & Bey Splurge On Kimye’s Wedding Gift

Oh boy. The rumor mill is buzzing about the Kimye’s wedding, that will allegedly take place this Friday in Paris and according to the chatter, Jay Z and Beyonce have declined Kim and Ye’s wedding invite! We know, we know…scandalous.

The Kimye wedding will be filmed for “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” and the Carters are allegedly opting out of being on-camera. That didn’t stop the couple from splurging on their wedding gift. They allegedly spent £100,000 on a yacht for the soon-to-be newlyweds. In addition to the luxury boat ride, Jay is planning a swank party at his 40/40 club in their honor.

Despite all of the gossip, we don’t think Jay and Bey are shady enough to miss their friends wedding. We’ll just have to wait and see…

In other Jay Z news… Hov’s former producer Chauncey Mahan was questioned by police Friday after planning to extort Ja Z for his collection of master recordings that went missing in 2002. According to reports, Mahan reached out to Live Nation requesting a $100,000 storage fee or he would auction off the records.

Welp ,Mahan has some explaining to do as the records were found in his possession in a California storage unit. The records are valued between $15 million to $20 million. Mahan almost landed $75,000 but the plan didn’t work quite like he intended it to.

