CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

Prince Drops New Music For The Masses “The Breakdown”

0 reads
Leave a comment

According to Entertainment Weekly, his “Royal Purpleness” Prince dropped new music for all of our listening enjoyment! Take a listen to the new song “The Breakdown”  in audio below!

 

 

 

 

Now…DISCUSS!

 

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

Idris Elba Posts Touching Pic Of New Son Winston Elba [PIC]

Is Scandal Star Columbus Short Dealing In Reality: He Speaks On His Legal Issues

No Saving It: Rapper Who Cut Off His Own Member Was Unable To Have It Reattached

RHOA DRAMA: Arrest Warrant Issued For Porsha Williams

Scandal Star Columbus Short: Divorce After He Allegedly Threatened To Kill Wife And Himself

L&HHA’s Mimi Faust Addresses Those Who Don’t Approve Of Her Sex Tape On Instagram

Rapper Chingy: “I Lost a Record Deal Due To Rumors” [VIDEO]

So That Just Happened: Killa Cam Went For Nick Cannon’s Jugular On Instagram [POSTS]

Did Dancehall Artist Vybz Kartel Snitch In Order To Get Less Prison Time?

L&HH Atlanta’s Joseline Hernandez Puts Her Two Cents In On The MiMi Faust Sex Tape

L&HH ATL Ratchetivity: MiMi Faust Allegedly Leaked Her Own Sex Tape

And Another One: Uncle Sam Tackles Terrell Owens With $244,400 Tax Lien

Rapper Trina Reportedly Done With French Montana Over Khloe Kardashian Rumors

And Another One: Uncle Sam Tackles Terrell Owens With $244,400 Tax Lien

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Cover InTouch With Wedding Photo [PIC]

 

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews! 

 

 

 

Prince Drops New Music For The Masses “The Breakdown” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

New music , prince

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 19 hours ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close