Singer/actress LeToya Luckett never let her ousting from one of the biggest girl groups of our time destroy her. She hit the ground running with her solo music career and transitioned into acting and hosting. It’s been more than 15 years since she was a member of Destiny’s Child and with the recent success of her role on “Single Ladies,” Luckett reflected on the days of Destiny’s Child and she finally commented on that hilarious second lead vocalist video that swept the internet.

The R&B stunner spoke to Rolling Out Magazine and covered everything we’ve been wanting to know. When it comes to Destiny’s Child, she understands that she’s always going to be asked questions about her time in the group and doesn’t shy away from it as much as she used to.

“A lot of people ask me about my past. It’s part of my life so I expect people to ask certain questions. Maybe they’re curious. At the end of the day, I don’t let it get me down. It was a wonderful time in my life and I’m blessed that I was able to be a part of one of the biggest girl groups known to man. I don’t take those moments for granted and I expect it. I know people are going to have those questions,” the talented starlet said.

As for her thoughts on the Kelly Rowland ‘second lead vocalist’ video, LeToya found it to be absolutely hysterical.

“That video was so funny! I laughed! When did that even happen — and look at my face! I was just giving shade! But I think we were all tired. But people thought it was one thing and it really wasn’t. What Kelly was saying was true. Everybody knew their position. That’s why the group worked.”

You can read the rest of LeToya Luckett’s cover story over at Rolling Out.

LeToya Luckett Talks Destiny’s Child Memories & Second Lead Vocalist Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com