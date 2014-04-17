CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Eve’s Wedding Date Revealed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea is reporting Eve is getting married sooner than we thought! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out when the rapper plans to walk down the aisle with her designer and former race car driving fiance!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Kandi Burruss’ “Coming To America” Themed Wedding Dress [PHOTO]

RELATED: Why Didn’t NeNe Leakes & Kenya Moore Attend Kandi Burruss’ Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 13 People Who Have Declined Invites To The Kimye Wedding [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Eve’s Wedding Date Revealed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Eve , Eve boyfried , Eve fiance , Eve married , Eve wedding date , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , married , wedding

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 20 hours ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close