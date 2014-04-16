Business Or Pleasure? T.I. Leases A Ballin’ Bachelor Pad

T.I. just leased a new four bedroom, European estate and you’ll never believe why!

According to reports, the rapper copped a new crib to cut down on his 40-minute commute to work. The house, located in the exclusive Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, is just two minutes away from his studio. (Why carpool or hire a driver when you can simply buy another house?)

Although Tip may miss out on quality time with his wife and kids at his other A-Town mansion, we have to admit that the new crash pad is pretty cool, complete with a massive pool, outdoor kitchen, and entertainment area!

We wonder how Tiny feels about the new purchase. Despite divorce rumors floating around on the Internet, sources say the bachelor pad is not a replacement for the rapper’s marital home. It’s strictly for business purposes and T.I. isn’t moving out.

