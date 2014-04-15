CLOSE
Twitter Celebrates #BlackWomanAppreciationDay & Offers A Rare Dose Of Happiness

Wow, Black Twitter does have a nice side after all.

Today, the Twitterverse honored us with #BlackWomanAppreciationDay and it was a pleasant surprise. Along with posting celebratory messages, users shared pictures of their favorite Black beauties in and out of Hollywood.

Check out a few of the most aww-worthy tweets from the same social network that created not-so-nice hashtags like #PoorMichelle, #StopBlackGirls2013 and #WhiteGirlsRock, below.

Twitter Celebrates #BlackWomanAppreciationDay & Offers A Rare Dose Of Happiness was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

