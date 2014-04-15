Twitter Celebrates #BlackWomanAppreciationDay & Offers A Rare Dose Of Happiness

Wow, Black Twitter does have a nice side after all.

Today, the Twitterverse honored us with #BlackWomanAppreciationDay and it was a pleasant surprise. Along with posting celebratory messages, users shared pictures of their favorite Black beauties in and out of Hollywood.

Check out a few of the most aww-worthy tweets from the same social network that created not-so-nice hashtags like #PoorMichelle, #StopBlackGirls2013 and #WhiteGirlsRock, below.

#BlackWomanAppreciationDay b/c they deserve to be honored, revered, and loved. — Jovan Danté Miles (@JovanDM) April 14, 2014

Undoubtedly the most beautiful, stylish, and creative creatures on the planet…the black queen…. #BlackWomanAppreciationDay — LEADER of Men (@WesBellamy) April 14, 2014

#BlackWomanAppreciationDay Maya Angelou, Ella Baker, Lena Horne, Halle Berry, Oprah, Madame Cj Walker, Billie Holiday, Tina Turner.. — The AfroCuban (@Miss_Nicolasa_) October 19, 2011

I like when our women wear rock the natural hair look and own it… #BlackWomanAppreciationDay — LEADER of Men (@WesBellamy) April 10, 2014

@DamnitCorn making me realize how much black men really do love black women #BlackWomanAppreciationDay — natalie haynes (@bklynqt11226) April 14, 2014

Beautiful queens RT @TerrillCharming RT if you think Black women are awesome. #BlackWomanAppreciationDay — Maxima Prime (@O_tunj) April 14, 2014

is #BlackWomanAppreciationDay something real? That's dope. I do this on the daily tho, bro. — Wise Math (@wisemath) October 19, 2011

The smartest creatures on the planet…the black queen… #BlackWomanAppreciationDay — LEADER of Men (@WesBellamy) April 14, 2014

