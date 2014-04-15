CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Does Naomi Campbell Wear Vending Machine Weave? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Not only can you get a bag of chips and a soda at the vending machine, you can now get that Brazilian hair you wanted, too. Watch the latest edition of “Dish Nation,” to hear about the latest invention of  weave vending machines. In addition, find out if this is what supermodel Naomi Campbell has been using for her hair!

Catch more of Dish Nation here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Health Dangers Caused By Weaves & Lace Fronts [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Blue Ivy The Reason Why Beyonce Put Her Weave Back In? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 5 Questions Men Have About Weaves [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Guests On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

93 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Does Naomi Campbell Wear Vending Machine Weave? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Ebony Steele , Hair , naomi campbell , Rickey Smiley , vending machine weave , Weave

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 20 hours ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close