Why NeNe Leakes Thinks Cynthia Bailey Should Be Kicked Off “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Real Housewives of Atlanta” finale aired last night, but it was the special with NeNe Leakes after the finale that has people talking. Bravo producer, Andy Cohen asked NeNe who she thought should be kicked off the show. Everyone thought her obvious answer would be Kenya. Wrong! But listen to Gary’s Tea the audio player to hear what she had to say about her ex-bestie Cynthia Bailey!

